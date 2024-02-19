GloRilla Thirsts Over Damian Lillard At NBA All-Star Weekend | lovebscott.com

While Damian Lillard is enjoying another All-Star-level season on the court, he’s had some troubles in his personal life. Amidst news of him going through a divorce, one celebrity made a comment during the All-Star game that sent fans into a frenzy.

via: HotNewHipHop

NBA All-Star weekend took place this past weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana. In fact, this storied, event-filled, three-day break away from the regular season is now 73 years deep. However, it seems over the last several iterations, fan interest is on the decline for many reasons. A shake-up may be required to bring some life back into the festivities, just like how the NFL did. Even though the lack of effort from the players in the All-Star Game is concerning the other events seem to be keeping the engagement afloat. Namely the 3-Point Contest, it saw one of its more tightly competitive races for the trophy in recent memory. Damian Lillard emerged victorious with a score of 26 and GloRilla liked what she saw.

However, the Bucks point guard did not stop there. Damian Lillard also took home the All-Star Game MVP after the East surprisingly handled the West, 211-186. He poured in 39 points on 11-23 from three. GloRilla was most likely oohing and ahhing as she watched the superstar have a successful weekend.

Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf — GloRilla ? (@GloTheofficial) February 19, 2024

She was in so much awe that she had to grab a picture with him after snagging the All-Star Game MVP trophy. GloRilla is on her celibacy journey that she started as a New Year’s resolution. However, that does not mean she cannot thirst over someone. That is all she could do on X, tweeting their flick of them together. She cleverly used the lyrics in her song “Yeah Glo!” to show she is ready to go risk it all. “Who n**** dis is? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo.”