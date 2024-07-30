Tiffany Haddish Slammed for Her Surprise at 'Huge' Zimbabwe Grocery Store [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

Tiffany Haddish is being slammed — once again — after postin a video of her visiting a grocery store in Africa and being surprised that it exists.

via Complex:

A clip of the comedian made the rounds online, in which she walks around a local supermarket in Zimbabwe to show her followers what the store looked like.

In a now-deleted tweet, Haddish wrote in the caption that her Black friends were “scared” of visiting Africa prior to her visit.

“Look at the grocery store,” she says in the viral video. “It’s beautiful. … It’s huge. It’s absolutely humongous. In Africa, baby. … Believe it. … I just like demystifying shit.”

She was clearly surprised at just how large the store was, and the food items it had in stock, including strawberries, sugarcane, and dates. But the X user who posted the clip of Haddish slammed her for being in awe of the market.

“Tiffany Haddish is surprised that there’s a grocery stores in Africa..?” the user wrote. “What’s wrong with these people?”

Haddish responded, writing that she was, “told for years that people are starving in Africa, showed pictures of babies with flies on them. Told crazy stories of how they kill each other and there is war everyday there.”

When she asked her Black friends to travel with her to Africa, she said they were “scared.”

She continued, “We got here and I have been eyes full of tears finding out the truth. The media be lying. I thought I would share ‘cause I know people in the USA that believe Africans don’t have anything.”

That seems to be what she meant by “demystifying shit,” visiting the store to dispel her ideas about Africa.

Watch the video below.

Tiffany Haddish is surprised that there’s a grocery stores in Africa..?? What’s wrong with these people? pic.twitter.com/3oYk3NRrFD — ??????? ????? ?? (@unclescrooch) July 28, 2024