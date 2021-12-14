Tiffany Haddish Posts Photo With ‘Sweet’ Common Doppelgänger in Colombia

Tiffany Haddish and Common broke up about a month ago, but Tiffany may have found herself a temporary replacement during a trip to Colombia.

via Complex:

Haddish took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of her and a man she jokingly said bore a resemblance to her ex.

“Does anyone know who this guy is? I met him in Columbia [sic] and I can’t remember his name. He just looks so common,” she wrote.

Haddish later took to the comments, adding, “Look three shoots of Vodka and a dark night club in Colombia. You would think it’s him too. But I found him now thanks you y’all. I talked to him today he is sweet and got some time hangout. Funny how that works.”

Looking at that picture, that’s Common’s cousin — Ordinary.