Tiffany Haddish Describes Her "First Big O" During This Nicolas Cage Movie [Video]

Face/Off is a lot of things: an extremely mid-1990s action-thriller; John Woo’s second highest-grossing movie after Mission: Impossible 2. But one thing it’s not is “sexy.” Although Tiffany Haddish may disagree.

via: E! Online

When Tiffany Haddish agreed to work on the upcoming film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the comedian knew she had to get something off her chest.

Before cameras started rolling, Tiffany had to tell Nicolas about her experience watching his 1997 action flick Face/Off.

“The story is very simple. I was 17. Is this a story I should tell? It may be inappropriate,” she shared during NPR’s It’s Been a Minute show. “I was at the movie theater seeing Face/Off. I was 17 years old on a date with this guy and nobody else was in the theater really. It was just us in the back of the theater and we started making out and it was my first time being fiddled with.”

Tiffany continued while laughing, “I would say it like that and as I was achieving a momentous moment that I had never experienced in my life, I opened my eyes and the eyes of Nicolas Cage are looking into my eyes super big. That was my first big O so now I’m standing across from this man with those same big old eyeballs…All I can think about is the guy that I went to the movies with and we were making out and then that feeling and then how weird I feel in remembering this in front of him.”

As it turns out, Tiffany shared the story with Nicolas who found the whole thing harmless.

“He thought it was hilarious,” she shared. “When I told him, he laughed super hard and he goes, ‘You know, my first wife saw me in a movie and said she was gonna marry me and we ended up getting married.'”

And for the record: Tiffany and Nicolas are just co-stars. Nothing more to report here, folks.

The hilarious story came after NPR host Sam Sanders asked the actress to share some of the hardest parts about acting. While Tiffany was quick to call Nicolas “amazing,” it’s easy to understand why her initial encounter with him was a bit…different.

“He’s mind blowing, good at what he does,” she shared. “The hardest thing for me to do in acting is to act when I don’t know who I’m acting with or I haven’t met who I’m acting with and I have a story to tell with that person but I have to be in this character, but my brain is like, ‘You have to tell them.'”

Whatever floats Tiffany’s boat.