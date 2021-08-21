Tia Mowry Shares ‘Seventeen Again’ Reunion Photo with Mark Taylor, and Fans Love It [Photos]

Tia Mowry and Mark Taylor had a sweet reunion 21 years after they shot the beloved family film Seventeen Again.

In the Instagram photo caption, Mowry wrote, “Talk about a #tbt! Who remembers ’17 again? ‘We are working together again on a movie for @lifetimetv!”

“I think @therealmarktaylor7 must have put a hand on that magic soap!” she continued. “This guy doesn’t get old!”

Fans of Seventeen Again commented that Taylor is “still fine,” and they called for a sequel. The fantasy-comedy, released on Showtime, became a cult classic starring Mowry, her twin sister, Tamera, and their younger brother, Tahj.

In the 2000 film, Mowry plays 17-year-old Sydney, whose family has relocated from California to Connecticut. She struggles to make friends and to connect with a boy on whom she has a crush.

Her genius younger brother, portrayed by Mowry’s own brother, makes a serum that can reverse the aging process, unwittingly turning their grandmother, Cat, into her 17-year-old self, a role played deftly by Tamera Mowry. Her ex-husband, Gene, also goes back in time, with Taylor playing the younger Grandpa Gene.

Eventually, the elder Cat and Grandpa Gene reunite, and all is well that ends well.

just saw a photo of mark taylor n tia mowry they still so fine n that movie still so good ??????? took my breath away — ritz ? (@lilrisskey) August 19, 2021

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is reuniting with her SEVENTEEN AGAIN co-star Mark Taylor for her new Lifetime holiday movie, filming now. This means both Mowry sisters will have 2021 Christmas movies, Tia on Lifetime and Tamera on Hallmark. h/t @bfonge ? https://t.co/z1ZbDitROz pic.twitter.com/bXHlJINtI6 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 19, 2021

Admirers opined in comments that Tia Mowry, 43, and Taylor, 44, are both aging impeccably and shared their excitement for their reunion.

Earlier this week, Mowry confirmed she is not returning to the small screen for a reboot of the hit series The Game, coming soon to Paramount Plus. She made the proclamation while doing a TikTok challenge called #QuestionsIGetAsked. She also said, “Nope, sorry,” to a reboot of Sister, Sister and declared she doesn’t plan to have more children, her answer to that question, “Heck no.”

In 2017, she told Entertainment Tonight that a reboot of Sister, Sister was “closer than ever” but that she hoped that it would pick up years later.

“I think I would want it to pick up with where our lives are now. We’re married with kids,” she said of where the show should be 20 years after it aired its series finale. “But I definitely would want it to focus on the power of sisterhood. How wonderful and amazing that sisterhood and that relationship can be. How it helps you in whatever trial and tribulations you are in. When you have the sisterhood and that bond, that is so beautiful.”

The new holiday movie is scheduled to air this Christmas. No word yet on what the film is about.