Tia Mowry Denies Rift with Twin Sister Tamera and Explains Why She’s Not on Her New Reality TV Show [Video]

BY: Walker Published 14 mins ago

On a recent visit to Today with Hoda & Jenna, actress Tia Mowry assured fans that she still has a good relationship with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley.

In a We TV teaser for her forthcoming reality series My Next Act, the former child star gave viewers the impression that she and Tamera, both 46, had drifted apart.

Speaking out her split from Cory Hardrict, she said: ‘Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce. It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her. But that’s just not where we are right now.’

While promoting the show on Today with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager, she explained to the hosts that she and her sister are actually on good terms.

‘I’ve been in this industry for such a long time and I know that some things can be taken out of context, so it is what it is.’

She added, ‘As siblings, it is very normal that as we get older, we take on different roles and responsibilities.

‘Some of those roles are being married and being a mother. Her children, they lean on her. My children lean on me and that’s what I meant by that. That we’re just not as close in proximity.’

Tia is mom to 13-year-old son Cree and six-year-old daughter Cairo.

Meanwhile, Tamera has been happily married to husband Adam Housley, 53, a journalist and winemaker from Napa, California.

The two tied the knot in 2011 and they share son Aden, 11, and daughter Ariah, nine.

Mowry shared about her sister, ‘We don’t live in the same town, and it’s the same thing with my brother. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee.’

She noted that she and her identical twin will always share a ‘beautiful connection.’

‘There’s this bond that will always be, and there’s so much love for one another and each other so, sorry y’all,’ she said to Kotb and Hager.

via: Daily Mail