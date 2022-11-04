Tia Mowry Is ‘Always in Survival Mode’ as a Newly Single Mom

Tia Mowry is navigating her divorce the the best way she can — raising her kids and still trying to make time for herself.

via Page Six:

The “Sister, Sister” star got candid about “learning how to be present” with son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4, without having someone else around to help out.

“I feel like, especially as a mom wearing so many different hats, I’m always in survival mode,” the 44-year-old told People in an article published on Friday.

“I’m always making sure everybody is okay, everybody’s alive, everybody’s healthy, everybody’s fed, and making sure everybody’s fine, they have no holes in their socks, et cetera.”

Even amid her hectic new normal, Mowry, whose been focusing on self-love and “setting boundaries” since filing for divorce, said she tries to focus on living in the moment.

“It’s about learning how to be aware and present with myself, and tapping in and making sure I too am taken care of. [Because] how can you take care of other people if your cup isn’t filled?” she told the outlet.

Mowry and Hardict, 42, shocked fans last month after announcing they were going their separate ways after 14 years of marriage.

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside an old black-and-white photo of the two.

“I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Although Mowry was met with an “outpouring of love” by social media users, many people speculated that the “All American: Homecoming” star cheated on Mowry — which he vehemently denied, calling the allegations “lies.”

The pair, who met as undergrad students at Pepperdine University in 1999, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce in documents obtained by Page Six.

Divorce is hard for everyone — we hope she has a strong support system around her.