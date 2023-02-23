‘A Thousand and One’ Trailer: Teyana Taylor Towers in Sundance’s Grand Jury Winner [Video]

Focus Features has released the official A Thousand and One trailer for the upcoming drama from writer and director A.V. Rockwell. The movie is set to open in theaters nationwide on March 31.

“A Thousand and One follows unapologetic and free-spirited Inez (Teyana Taylor), who kidnaps her six-year-old son Terry from the foster care system,” reads the synopsis. “Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City.”

A Thousand and One was written and directed by A.V. Rockwell. It stars Teyana Taylor, Will Catlett, Josiah Cross, Aven Courtney, and Aaron Kingsley Adetola, and was produced by Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, Lena Waithe, Rishi Rajani, and Brad Weston.

Check out the official A Thousand and One trailer below: