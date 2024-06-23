Things to Wear to a Pride Parade: 6 Ways to Stand Out in the Crowd

If things to wear to a pride parade is in your recent search history, you’ve come to the right place.

As you may know, Pride Month is still in full effect… and so are the parades! From day parties to street marches, queer folx and allies go all out to honor the flag this year.

For decades, flashy fashion has been the staple of rainbow celebrations. Be it colorful curls, tie-dye t-shirts, or fancy feathers; self-expression is the ultimate theme at the annual events. While some guests prefer to keep it comfortable (and weather-appropriate), many proudly attend the occasion to display their most creative ensembles.

Whether you’re an ally raiding your closet for the hottest outfit or experimenting with gender presentation, this is an opportunity to be fun and free!

Here are some outfit ideas for the girls, gays, theys, and everyone in between who plan to show up and show out for all the LGBTQIA+ festivities.

Things to Wear to a Pride Parade

1. Rainbow Flower Crowns

Hair accessories are often worn as artistic decoration at the community’s shindigs. Most flowers symbolize love, peace, and joy, which makes them the perfect addition to what the Pride movement already advocates for. Bald cuts, braided styles — you could never go wrong with topping it off with one of these eye-catching headbands.

2. Colorful Suspenders

Suspenders are trendy and gender-neutral. While they may not be your day-to-day pick, their vintage and crafty appearance is why they’d go great with nearly anything. Want to keep it casual and cute? Throw these on with a solid-colored blouse and some rainbow shorts. It’s summertime; it’s too hot for pants anyway.

3. Heart-Shaped Shades

Love is love, and the sun is shining! Jazz up your style with a pair of heart glasses. Rock them in any color, as the boldness of wearing them on your eyes speaks volumes alone. Ditch the regular round-shaped shades for something a little more out-of-the-box. After all, it’s Pride! No time for being boring.

4. Fishnets

Fishnet apparel is the best of both worlds. You can enjoy the summer breeze and look chic while doing so. Don’t want too much exposed? Put a tank top underneath your fishnet shirt for extra coverage. Sport this with a skirt or loose jeans.

5. Graphic Tees

Graphic tees are ideal statement pieces. Let your fierce presence and the words on your chest do the talking. Whether you’re bar-hopping or float-riding, being a walking representation of everything the LGBTQIA+ community stands and fights for is Pride fashion at its finest. And feel free to add a flannel vest or tutu to dress up your tee.

6. Costume Wear

Halloween isn’t the only time costumes are allowed to shine. Again, Pride parades are all about wearing what you want and how you want to. Many of the outfits spotted differ from those people would slip into on a typical day, but this is the time of the year to fearlessly let your confidence reign and be your truest self. Don’t be afraid to get in the spirit! A lot of Pride-goers use their favorite LGBTQIA+ icons as inspiration.

Which of these will you be putting on your ‘Things to Wear to a Pride Parade’ list? Let us know in the comments below!