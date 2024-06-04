The-Dream Accused of Rape, Physical Abuse and Manipulation by Former Protégé in New Lawsuit | lovebscott.com

The-Dream has been one woman’s worst nightmare, according to a new lawsuit.

The musician and producer is being accused of raping, physically abusing and manipulating former protégé Chanaaz Mangroe.

via Page Six:

According to a suit obtained by Page Six Tuesday, Mangroe claims she was trafficked under the guise of a legitimate recording and distribution contract into an “abusive, violent, and manipulative relationship filled with physical assaults, violent sexual encounters, and horrific psychological manipulation.”

Mangroe, who was working on an international visa in the US from the Netherlands, claims in the lawsuit she was 23 years old when associates of the “Falsetto” singer — born Terius Adamu Ya Gesteelde-Diamant — reached out to her via social media in 2014.

After she sent samples of her work, Mangroe claims she was invited to join The-Dream and his partner Tricky Stewart in Atlanta.

“In both Atlanta and Los Angeles, Dream used his age and influence in the industry to manipulate the young artist into believing that she needed him to be successful, and roped her into his world through false promises to gain Ms. Mangroe’s complete trust,” the lawsuit claims.

Mangroe claims the Grammy-winning producer promised her he would extend her visa, “write blockbuster songs for her if she became part of his so-called ‘sanctuary,’ like he did for Beyoncé and Rihanna” and told her she would open for the “Drunk In Love” singer’s tour.

The aspiring singer claims in the suit that The-Dream “controlled” all aspects of her life in the US and “forced” her “to drink excessive amounts of alcohol by roughly pulling her head back by her hair and pouring alcohol down her throat.”

“Dream frequently strangled Ms. Mangroe during violent sex, sometimes with his hands, and once using the collar of her dress. On multiple occasions, Dream choked Ms. Mangroe so intensely that she almost lost consciousness,” the lawsuit states.

Mangroe, now 33, claims in the complaint that the “I Luv Your Girl” singer, 46, allegedly refused to wear condoms during their sexual encounters and would often ejaculate inside her “against her protests.”

“When he discovered she was taking birth control, he became enraged because he believed it to be a sign of disrespect. She was forced to hide her birth control pills under a mattress,” the lawsuit adds.

The-Dream allegedly raped Mangroe “in the back of a renovated sprinter van, the same evening that he forced her to engage in sex acts in a public movie theater,” per the lawsuit.

She also claims he recorded her during sexual acts and “used the existence of the recording to threaten Ms. Mangroe into silence.”

Mangroe included screenshots of alleged texts from The-Dream, in which he asked to “undress” her emotionally so he can “know what’s underneath your heart.”

He also allegedly texted her that getting her to open for Beyoncé isn’t a “big deal” because the music star is “family.”

In a statement to the New York Times, The-Dream denied the allegations.

“These claims are untrue and defamatory. I oppose all forms of harassment and have always strived to help people realize their career goals,” he told the publication.

“As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these accusations.”

Mangroe told Page Six in a statement, “Choosing to speak out about the trauma I survived has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life, but ultimately, what Dream did to me made it impossible to live the life I envisioned for myself and pursue my goals as a singer and songwriter.

“Ultimately, my silence has become too painful, and I realized that I need to tell my story to heal. I hope that doing so will also help others and prevent future horrific abuse.”

Mangroe’s attorneys, Douglas H. Wigdor and Meredith Firetog, said in a statement to us that The-Dream’s alleged actions are “another horrific example of how men in the music industry use their power and influence to manipulate and harm others.”

“Dream, like Sean Combs did with Ms. Ventura and others, used his standing as a prominent recording artist and producer to subject Ms. Mangroe to vicious physical, psychological, and sexual abuse,’ the lawyers continued.

“While she will never fully recover from what he and those who supported him did to her, her willingness to speak out now is evidence of her extraordinary strength. We are honored to represent her.”

2024 is truly becoming the year of hip-hop’s reckoning.