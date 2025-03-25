BY: DM Published 32 minutes ago

In 2020, Black travel content creators formed the Black Travel Alliance (BTA). The nonprofit organization is dedicated to advancing representation, equity, and inclusion for Black professionals in the travel industry. Not to mention, they always look amazing on their outings.

Here’s a look at the history of BTA and the organization’s work since its inception.

What is the Black Travel Alliance?

Formed in response to the global reckoning with systemic racism following George Floyd’s death, the BTA was launched by a collective of Black travel content creators and industry professionals from around the world. Their mission is rooted in three pillars: alliance, amplification, and accountability.

According to the organization’s official website, the Black Travel Alliance works to “educate, equip, and empower Black travel professionals” by creating spaces for networking, sharing resources, and holding travel brands accountable for diversity commitments.

One of its major initiatives is the annual Wavelength event — a networking experience that connects Black travel content creators with destination marketing organizations, tourism boards, and brands seeking diverse collaborations. In addition to hosting events, the alliance also conducts research on the experiences of Black travelers and professionals. Their advocacy includes encouraging companies to publish diversity data and commit to inclusive marketing practices.

A Look at BTA’s Travel Resources

1. Grants and funding are available for travelers.

BTA offers a range of resources, including job postings, grants, and scholarships, to support Black travel professionals. These tools facilitate career advancement and provide financial assistance, enabling more Black individuals to engage in global travel experiences.

2. Aspiring travelers can attend a BTA Creators Weekend workshop.

If you’re new to the travel world or looking to connect with fellow jet-setters, the Creators Weekend is a perfect fit. This immersive, three-day conference helps attendees sharpen their skills in photography, writing, and content creation. Creators are encouraged to bring their cameras, laptops, and other filming tools to get hands-on practice during the event.

3. Connect with other creators before you travel.

The Black Travel Alliance hosts Wavelength, an annual networking event that connects Black travel professionals with travel brands. The platform fosters partnerships and amplifies Black voices in the travel industry, providing opportunities to collaborate and build meaningful connections. It also offers a chance to grow a network of fellow Black travelers to share tips, experiences, and support.

4. Never been to an area? Check the timeline before you go!

The BTA has developed a comprehensive timeline that spotlights significant events and figures in Black travel history. The resource aims to educate and inspire by showing off the rich legacy of Black explorers and travelers. It also serves as a tool to assess potential concerns in specific regions before traveling. The BTA encourages travelers to discuss their plans with trusted friends, as there may be areas to avoid on a planned trip.

With these initiatives, the BTA continues to advocate for equal opportunities for travelers and content creators. By connecting brands with Black travel media, conducting essential research, and offering training programs, BTA strives to help Black travelers feel represented, celebrated, and safe.

What is your favorite place to visit as a Black traveler? Comment below!