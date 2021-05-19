That's Nasty: Bugs Reportedly Found in Lisa Vanderpump's Rosé Bottles

Lisa Vanderpump has a pest problem — and we aren’t talking about Brandi Glanville.

via Page Six:

Bugs were recently found in a 2018 batch of the reality star’s Vanderpump Rosé. Photos obtained by Page Six show what appear to be earwigs in the contaminated bottles, which arrived at a Las Vegas liquor store and were caught before being sold to customers.

“I recommend everyone thoroughly inspect any bottle of Vanderpump Rosé before purchasing and consuming them,” a source warned.

Our source doubted the insects crawled inside the bottles in Provence, France, where Vanderpump’s grapes are procured. Instead, they suspected the bottling facility was to blame, as the glass may not have been cleaned well enough.

Palm Bay International, which produces and distributes the rosé, said in a statement to Page Six on Wednesday that it had not received any prior complaints.

“This is the first we are learning of it,” a company rep said. “We stand behind the quality and integrity of the wines in our portfolio and require rigorous standards at the production and bottling facilities that we work with.”

The statement continued, “We’d welcome the chance to connect directly with the individual who encountered this issue, as in five years of selling this product we have never received any retailer or customer complaints of this nature. Thank you!”

A rep for Vanderpump didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

We’ll stick to Miraval for now.