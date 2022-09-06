Teyana Taylor Thanks Janet Jackson for Surprising Her at London Show: ‘You Are the Blueprint’ [Photos + Video]

Since the beginning of her career, Teyana Taylor has openly sited Janet Jackson as her biggest inspiration as an artist.

In an Instagram update shared Monday night, Teyana reflected on the “love” and “energy” she felt during a sold-out London stop on her farewell tour. After thanking fans for giving her a “magical” night she’ll never forget, Teyana turned her attention to Janet, whose “beautiful surprise” helped further drive home the amount of respect and admiration she has for her fellow artist.

“Def one of the greatest surprises of my life,” Teyana, who also shared a range of photos alongside Janet, wrote. “Thank you for ur loving words always…. No matter how close our bond continues to grow, I will always still be one of ya biggest fans! Thank you for always being so genuine & being an inspiration to us all! You are the reason I give 134667643% when I hit that stage. You are the blueprint. I love you Queen.”

As fans will note, Janet herself shared some public words of support for Teyana back in December 2020 amid the latter’s talk of retirement.

“You have an undeniable gift from God,” Janet said at the time, adding that she would “always” be here for her.

And at the 2018 BMI Awards, Teyana took the stage as part of a Janet tribute set in commemoration of her being given the BMI Icon award.

When first announcing the initial leg of her farewell run last year, Teyana told fans she felt “lucky to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”

Later this month, Teyana is among the stars who have been assembled for Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic series on Netflix. Others contributing voice talent to the long-anticipated series include Cudi himself, Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, Ty Dolla Sign, and more. At one point in the lead-up to the project’s release, Cudi deemed it “the great piece of art” he’s ever made.