Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Land 'We Got Love' Reality Series at E!

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are coming back to television.

The couple is set to give “an unfiltered behind-the-scenes look at their lives juggling music, fashion, business and family” with new series ‘We Got Love Iman & Teyana’ set for E!

This isn’t Teyana and Iman’s first foray into reality television together. The two previously starred in one season of their own VH1 series, ‘Teyana & Iman.’

There’s no word on a premiere date just yet, but we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.