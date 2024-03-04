‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ Deals Beyoncé Winning Hand Atop Hot 100 for Second Week | lovebscott.com

This week, Beyoncé continued her reign at the top of the country charts. Last week she became the first Black woman to hit number one with “Texas Hold ’Em.”

via: Billboard

A second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 is in the cards for Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em.” A week earlier, the song ascended to the summit, becoming her ninth leader on the chart.

Plus, SZA’s “Saturn” rockets onto the Hot 100 at No. 6. The song starts as her 10th career top 10.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data, the lattermost metric reflecting purchases of physical singles and digital tracks from full-service digital music retailers; digital singles sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites are excluded from chart calculations. All charts (dated March 9, 2024) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow, March 5. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram.

“Texas Hold ‘Em,” on Parkwood/Columbia Records/Columbia Nashville, drew 27.6 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 72%) and 25.5 million streams (down 12%) and sold 22,000 downloads (down 24%) in the Feb. 23-29 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The single dips to No. 2 on the Digital Song Sales chart, after two weeks at No. 1, and to No. 3 after a week atop Streaming Songs, while bounding 43-23 on Radio Songs, as the song claims top Airplay Gainer honors on the Hot 100 for a second week.

Being promoted to multiple radio formats, “Texas Hold ‘Em” leaps 28-16 on Adult Pop Airplay, 25-17 on Pop Airplay, 36-23 on Rhythmic Airplay – as the Greatest Gainer on each chart – 28-24 on Adult R&B Airplay, 36-32 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and 40-32 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay. It also debuts on Adult Alternative Airplay at No. 36, while slipping 34-38 on Country Airplay; thanks to its placement on the two tallies, where Beyoncé had not previously logged any entries, she has tied Pharrell Williams for the most airplay charts – 18 – on which any artist has appeared.

“Texas Hold ‘Em” is one of two songs that Beyoncé released Feb. 11 (with instrumental and clean and explicit a cappella versions of the song released Feb. 14), along with “16 Carriages.” Their arrival was announced via a Verizon commercial that aired during CBS’ broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII Feb. 11, ahead of the March 29 release of her new album, which follows her 2022 Renaissance LP.