Texas Dancer Files Lawsuit Against Strip Clubs for Being Denied Work Because of Her Race

A woman is suing the owners of four Houston, Texas strip clubs, alleging that they wouldn’t let Black women work during their scheduled shifts because there were “too many Black girls” working.

via: Daily Beast

Chloe Nicholson alleges she was sent home one too many times and claims that the strip club owners would not let her work during her designated shift because they already had “too many Black girls.”

The mom of two claims to have been a top earner at Centerfolds Houston, The Cover Girls, Splendor Gentlemen’s Club and Solid Platinum Cabarets. She says she would regularly arrive at the clubs dressed and ready to work, only to be sent home. In her suit against brothers Ari and Hassan Devari, she wants payment for lost wages.

She said nearly two dozen former coworkers had similar experiences. “I shouldn’t be less than just because of the color of my skin,” Nicholson said. “I matter also.”

Her lawsuit covers a time period starting in 2017.