Tessa Thompson and Rita Ora Cuddle Up with Taika Waititi in Wild PDA Moment [Photos + Video]

An unexpected trio? Rita Ora, Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson are making headlines for their cozy outing in Australia on Sunday, May 23.

via: People

The trio were photographed cuddling outdoors at Waititi’s home in Sydney on Sunday, engaging in PDA as they sat in front of a small table of drinks.

In several shots, first shared by The Daily Mail, Waititi — who is directing Thompson, 37, in Thor: Love and Thunder — was seen laughing with Thompson and singer Ora, 30, the latter of whom he is rumored to be dating as of late last month.

Thompson and Ora were seated on either side of Waititi, shown locking lips with one another as they leaned over the filmmaker, 45. Other shots showed them getting close with Waititi as he had an arm around each of them.

The trio appeared to be part of a larger gathering at Waititi’s home, surrounded by several others as they all lounged on outdoor furniture.

Reps for Waititi, Thompson and Ora did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Ora has been spotted several times in Australia — where she is currently filming The Voice — with Waititi and the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder, leading some fans to believe that she’s making a cameo in the film.

She and Waititi first sparked romance rumors on April 21, after the “Let You Love Me” singer shared a photo of the pair hugging.

A source told The Sun at the time that reported pair have “been a couple since early March but kept things low key,” adding, “All their friends know about the relationship — they’re really into each other.”

A rep for Waititi could not be reached at the time, while Ora’s did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about their relationship.

Waititi split from his wife Chelsea Winstanley in 2018 after being married for seven years. He and Winstanley share two children. Meanwhile, Ora was most recently in a relationship with filmmaker Romain Gavras.

Thompson, who came out as bisexual in 2018, is notoriously private about her love life. Addressing rumors regarding her dynamic with Janelle Monáe after appearing in Monáe’s music video for “PYNK,” she said, “Janelle and I love each other deeply. We’re so close, we vibrate on the same frequency. If people want to speculate about what we are, it doesn’t bother me.”

