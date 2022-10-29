Terrell Owens Wants “Racist Karen” Prosecuted For Filing False Police Report Against Him [Video]

NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens appeared Thursday on Cuomo, where he addressed an incident in early August in which a woman in his Florida neighborhood called the police on him for allegedly speeding while going to pick up his mail and using racially charged language during a subsequent confrontation.

When asked if he is pleased with the suspect being hit with criminal charges, Owens confirmed his satisfaction with her pending prosecution. “Yeah, absolutely,” Owens replied. “Because if the roles were reversed, obviously, they would be going to the full extent of the law to charge me.”

The brash All-Pro receiver, who recorded portions of his exchange with the woman, added that his experience is one shared by many members of the Black community.

“When you mentioned that you’re shocked,” Owens said. “For us, it’s not shocking. This is something that goes on every day, and thankfully, now things are being exposed, obviously due to social media, obviously mobile devices that are able to capture these types of moments.”

The 48-year-old also acknowledged that his stature as a Hall of Famer brought awareness to his experience that may not have been afforded to others in a similar encounter.

“It’s not about me,” Owens said. “I just think about others that may have been in this situation, and if they didn’t — like I said — have the status of or just the wherewithal to do what I did. Like I said, it could have been, obviously, gravely different…It doesn’t matter what type of neighborhood you’re in. This is the reality of the life of a Black individual, or a Black American.”

In August, Owens was accused of speeding in his vehicle by the suspect in question, who also alleged that he almost hit her with his car before threatening her. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, local authorities responded to the incident, separating the two parties and “resolving” the situation.

The woman, identified as Caitlyn Davis, was later charged with a misdemeanor for filing a false police report after a witness at the scene revealed that Owens was not speeding and had not threatened her as previously alleged.

