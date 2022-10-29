Mel B Is Engaged to Hair Stylist Rory McPhee After 3 Years of Dating

Mel B announced on UK TV show “Celebrity Gogglebox” that she is engaged to her boyfriend of three years, hairstylist Rory McPhee.

via Page Six:

Dressed in her signature animal print, the Spice Girls singer told comedian Ruby Wax about the engagement.

“He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,’” recapped Mel B, whose real name is Melanie Brown.

She also shared that McPhee, who styles hair on the current season of “The Masked Singer,” popped the question during a trip in Berkshire.

“There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel — which was Cliveden. It was very romantic. I love flowers,” Brown, 47, added.

The “Stop” singer was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000, and the former couple share 23-year-old daughter Phoenix Chi. Brown was also married to Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2018, and together they share custody of daughter Madison, 10.

Brown’s divorce from Belafonte took a nasty turn when the pop star accused him of abuse and filed for a restraining order. In response, Belafonte called her a “dangerous liar.”

Upon finalizing their divorce, Brown had to pay Belafonte $350,000 in legal fees. The pair were also ordered to set aside $1 million when they sell their former marital home to pay back taxes they owed.

Brown was also in a prior relationship with Eddie Murphy, with whom she shares 15-year-old daughter Angel Iris.

We have to admit — after everything she went thought with her last husband, we didn’t think Mel would want to get married again.