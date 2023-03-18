Tekashi 6ix9ine Kicked Out of Baseball Stadium in Miami After Getting Too Drunk [Video]

Trouble seems to always follow Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was booted from a baseball stadium in Miami on Friday night after drinking too much booze and causing a ruckus, Page Six can confirm.

“He was heavily intoxicated and interrupting other guests’ experience,” a source tells us exclusively, confirming that the “Mala” rapper, 26, was removed from his section for disturbing fans.

“He was drunk, he was inebriated and he was out of control,” the eyewitness adds. “There were a lot of families there last night and he was bothering people.”

Tekashi, who is of Mexican descent, was at LoanDepot Park for Mexico’s game against Puerto Rico for the World Baseball Classic.

In a video posted on social media, the “Trollz” rapper could be seen standing up and blocking other fans’ view as he obnoxiously waved his large flag and pulled on the net.

#18Mar | La seguridad del estadio LoanDepot Park, en Miami, expulsó al rapero Tekashi del lugar, luego de que este discutiera con un asistente durante el partido del #17Mar entre México y Puerto Rico en el Clásico Mundial de Beisbol. ?: @Ultimominutotwpic.twitter.com/34PMXiJQow — El Diario (@eldiario) March 18, 2023

He also appeared to be losing his balance and falling over from drinking too much in a separate clip shared on Instagram.

At one point, officials — whom we’re told were either security guards or police officers — were seen asking Tekashi to leave as two of his pals tried to intervene.

The “Gooba” rapper eventually gave in and walked out of the stadium, while still waving his large flag and greeting fans.

We’re told the incident occurred toward the end of the game, so Tekashi had been a nuisance for several innings.

A spy says they saw the musician getting into an elevator, so it appeared that he left the premises for good. He was also not seen returning to his original seat.

It is unclear if Tekashi has been banned from LoanDepot Park forever. Reps for the stadium did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Fortunately after Tekashi left, the sold-out crowd — which drew nearly 300,000 people — was able to successfully witness Mexico’s 5-4 victory over Puerto Rico.

The World Baseball Classic, an international baseball tournament, has brought out big names over the past week, including Daddy Yankee, Marc Anthony and Flo Rida.

A source tells Page Six exclusively, “Everyone’s been having a good time representing different countries and it’s been flawless.”

It comes as no surprise, though, that Tekashi is the one celeb to be guilty of disturbing the peace at this event — as he has a history of doing so.

In January, Page Six exclusively reported that the convicted felon was thrown out of a restaurant in Miami for once again being too intoxicated.

A source told us at the time that Tekashi was seen pouring bottles of tequila into patrons’ mouths for free, which caused management to ask him to leave.

The New York-born rapper — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — is notoriously not much of a rule follower. In 2019, he was sentenced to two years in prison for racketeering conspiracy and eight other charges.