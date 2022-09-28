Teddy Riley Urges Soulja Boy To Apologize To Daughter Nia Over Past Abusive Relationship [Video]

Their relationship has long been over, but it isn’t exactly out of mind. Soulja Boy and Nia Riley’s romance was introduced on a global scale years ago when they appeared on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood together, but quickly, their romance unraveled for a television audience. Soulja was said to have been cheating on his girlfriend, but more recently, Nia alleged that while they were together, the rapper abused her.

via: AceShowbiz

In the sit-down, he was asked about the accusations that Soulja hit her while pregnant and pointed a gun at her. “Well, let me say this: Soulja Boy knows who I am and he knows I’m deep. He knows I’m very deep,” said the music icon.

“We had an altercation, I was called a lot of names,” Teddy continued. While he said that he “got an apology,” the musician said that he’s still “lookin’ for an apology for what he’s done to my daughter,” adding, “I’m lookin’ for that. As a man, I’m lookin’ for that and I think she deserves it.”

” ‘Cause here’s someone who really stuck behind him, did [‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’] for him, ’cause she thought this was gonna happen and it’s gonna be them. I watched them live together and I ain’t know all that was goin’ on,” he continued.

Meanwhile, DJ Vlad and Soulja got into a back-and-forth on Twitter after the latter took credit for VladTV’s success. During an Instagram Live stream, Big Draco called out DJ Akademiks, Say Cheese, No Jumper and Vlad as he claimed that his viral interview in 2016 was the thing that made Vlad’s channel big.

“DJ Vlad, same thing b***h a*s n***a,” Soulja Boy said. “Before I did that interview about shooting them n***a, nobody came to your p***y a*s s**t. Nobody came to your s**t, I’m the one who turnt DJ Vlad up, n***a! After that interview I did about shooting them n****a, everybody started coming to DJ Vlad. You’s a b***h too, n***a.”

In response to the insult, Vlad took to Twitter to shut down the rapper’s claims. “Hey @souljaboy, VladTV was already hot when we gave YOU your biggest interview,” Vlad tweeted on Tuesday, September 27. “And unlike that SayCheese screenshot you showed, you don’t even have a top 20 interview on [VladTV]. Stop having weekly temper tantrums about me & sit down with me in person anytime.”

Soulja, however, insisted, “I made you, Vladimir.” To that, Vlad then came with a receipt, noting that the biggest interviews on his platform were coming from Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie), DaBaby, Eddie Griffin and Lil Eazy among others. “So based on the numbers, you’re tied with Afroman, Kevin Gates, and Ben J of the New Boyz,” the DJ concluded.