Teddi Mellencamp Says Dorit Kemsley Is 'Going to Do the Work' to Process 'Traumatic' Home Invasion

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is continuing to support her friend and former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ costar Dorit Kemsley after she was the victim of a home invasion last week.

Kemsley’s Encino Hills, California, home was broken into while she and her two children — son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5 — were asleep and her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley was away in London. Authorities told PEOPLE nobody was injured during the incident and an “unknown amount of property” was stolen. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Mellencamp Arroyave recently told Access that Kemsley is “so beautiful and strong” in how she is working through the drama of the incident.

“She is so incredibly strong, the way that she was able to handle everything, the way that her kids never had to know anything was going on,” the former Bravo reality star said. “I know that she’s going to do the work to be able to get through, you know, it’s very traumatic — like beyond traumatic.”

“I’m having a hard time sleeping at night and it didn’t even happen to me,” the mom of three, 40, continued. “She’s a good person and nobody deserves that, I’m just so beyond grateful that they’re all okay.”

Mellencamp Arroyave also addressed the robbery on Sunday’s episode of her podcast Creepy Spooky, revealing that she spent the morning after the incident with Kemsley, 45, and her kids.

“I started getting these text messages from people like, ‘Is Dorit okay?’ And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then I saw the news [reports] that her house had been broken into and her kids were home and that she was robbed, and so I spent the morning over there at her house,” she said.

Mellencamp Arroyave added, “And I don’t want to share anything private from her end, but it’s just one of those things that’s so heartbreaking. And I know when people say, ‘When you’re on a reality TV show you signed up for this,’ and that’s the part that’s so devastating — nobody signs up to be violated in that way.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kemsley is “trying to heal from the trauma” of the ordeal.

“She is continuing to put one foot in front of the other and is trying to keep things as normal as possible for her children while personally trying to heal from the trauma she has experienced,” the source said. “She has a long journey ahead involving therapy and is committed to the process.”

At this rate, is Teddi trying to come back to ‘RHOBH’? She’s had a lot of opinions about the show lately.