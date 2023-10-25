Tearful NeNe Leakes Recalls Last Days with Husband Gregg Before His Death [Video]

NeNe Leakes is remembering her last moments with her late husband Gregg Leakes.

via: Page Six

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum took to her YouTube channel on Sunday to remember Gregg — who passed away two years ago at the of age 66 — with a series of photos and videos from his life, before and after his death.

“The morning of Sept. 1, 2021, my whole life changed,” the reality TV star began the emotional video.

“I came downstairs. Gregg looked totally different than the way he had previously looked and I got really upset.”

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, what happened to Gregg? What have you guys done to him?’” NeNe recalled.

The reality star remembered seeing her husband “pulling and fighting” with his caretakers and acting “just totally different.”

“He had not ever been this way. Yes, I knew he was passing, but I just thought somebody had done something to Gregg,” she said.

NeNe further revealed that Gregg usually denied taking medications, such as morphine, but she told his nurses to give him something as he appeared “very confused” and struggled to breathe.

The former Bravolebrity said that she and his children — Daryl, Damian, Dexter, Denton, Katrina and Brentt — stayed by his side as he was “close to passing.”

Family members spent time with Gregg “around the clock” and he would resort to watching Western films while alone.

And when he passed, the Bravo alum recalled everyone gathering in the foyer to hold hands and pray.

Following his death, the family patriarch was celebrated during a memorial service at the Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta, Ga., which was attended by many of NeNe’s former “RHOA” co-stars.

Before ending the emotional video, NeNe admitted she didn’t want to “find another love.”

“I don’t want to find another love,” she said. “Oh my God, it’s not that way. I love you, Gregg. I love you. I miss you.”

The real estate investor was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer in 2018. He then went into remission for a few years before the illness returned in 2021.

Gregg and NeNe first wed in 1997, but divorced in 2011. After a few years apart, they decided to get hitched again in 2013.

A few months after Gregg’s death, the TV star temporarily moved on with boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh in December 2021.

However, NeNe confirmed she was “taking a break” from her new beau in July, revealing it was “not working at the moment.”