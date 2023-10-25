Britney Spears Celebrates ‘the Highest-Selling Celebrity Memoir in History’

The people have allegedly spoken.

via: Vulture

Britney Spears is celebrating the success of her new memoir, The Woman in Me, on social media. “It’s happening !!!” the pop star wrote in an Instagram and X post. “My book is the highest selling celebrity memoir in history and it’s only day 1 !!! Thank you to the fans who have been so supportive !!! Love you all !!!” Vulture has reached out to publisher Simon & Schuster for confirmation. Including details about her relationship with Justin Timberlake, her conservatorship, her family, and Timberlake’s blaccent, we can’t really be surprised that the people of the world are all over this book. Spears has always captivated the populace’s minds, and, sorry, but if you didn’t want to know what went on behind the scenes of the 2001 VMA’s performance, you’re lying.