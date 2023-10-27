Taylor Swift Is Reportedly a Billionaire Now

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour has generated as much money as the economies of small countries.

via: Complex

Thursday, the finance-focused publication pointed to Swift’s blockbuster Eras Tour—the film version of which is now playing in theaters—as integral to the prolific artist’s newly minted net worth of more than $1 billion. The tour alone, per analysis included in the piece, added more than $4 billion to the country’s gross domestic product.

While the piece from Bloomberg puts Swift’s net worth at $1.1 billion, analysts note that this is indeed a “conservative” figure. The $1.1 billion figure pulls from Swift’s music catalog value, multiple properties, streaming earnings, music sales, tour tickets, and merch.

The billionaire distinction arrives as Swift rolls out the Taylor’s Version of her 2014 album 1989. The latest in her ongoing series of re-recordings, the new version of the album features several tracks “from the vault” that Swift said she was particularly excited to share with fans after all these years.

In an IG note announcing the re-recording earlier this year, Swift said this has been her “favorite re-record” yet, due in large part to the “so insane” nature of the vault cuts.

“I can’t believe they were ever left behind,” she said of the songs.

Meanwhile, “Cruel Summer”—which first appeared on Swift’s Lover album in 2019—is currently in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.