Tammy Rivera Says She Isn't Dating Anyone After Splitting from Waka Flocka

Tammy Rivera says that she’s fine being single following her relationship with Waka Flocka.

via Page Six:

Tammy Rivera has been seen out and about with a few guys in Atlanta lately, leading to rumors that she found a new romance.

But she tells Page Six she hasn’t got an, er, new Flame.

“It’s not true,” the “Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka” star told us. “There’s nothing to talk about. One time they said I was on a date and I was out with my best friend.”

“People say things I don’t care,” she added, “I guess the older you get the more you don’t care what people say. I just want peace, happiness and have a peace of mind — that means everything to me truly.”

Meanwhile, she told us she want to make sure her 17-year-old daughter Charlie’s lifestyle isn’t affected by the split.

“My hustle has heightened more since I broke up, absolutely,” she said, “I have to go harder.”

She added, “I don’t want her to feel any void because me and Waka are not together anymore or feel like our [lifestyle] has changed because it has not. The same things that we had when I was with Waka is the same things we have now.”

The couple married in 2014 and have a reality show called “Waka & Tammy: What The Focka,” on WEtv. It’s now in its third season.

We have a feeling they’ll end up back together — don’t you?