Tami Roman Calls Out 'Real World' Castmates For Using N-Word [Photos + Video]

Tami Roman has always been TV gold. From her first stint on MTV’s Real World to the one-liners she brought to Basketball Wives, bonnet chronicles and now Real World Homecoming, she’s one of the original reality TV queens.

In the episode, Glen Naessens, who starred in the second season of the original MTV series, discussed inequality. He said, “The first time I’ve really felt what you’re passionate about was when I was with my friend John, and I went to a pizza place. And they called him a n***er.”

Tami then corrected him quickly, saying, “You don’t say it though.” Glen fired back, telling Tami, “That’s what he was called. They called him that, they called me that.”

Still, Tami didn’t “think you should say it out of your mouth…I’m saying that you can say, ‘he was called the n-word.’ You shouldn’t feel comfortable saying that.”

Glen, however, insisted that he was simply quoting the people described in the story, accusing Tami of not understanding friendship. To that, Tami responded, “They weren’t calling you that. You don’t understand what I’m saying to you that the word ‘n***er’ shouldn’t come out yo’ white a** mouth!”

Latina cast member Irene Berrera escalated the situation as she snapped at Glen. “You have no idea what it is to be a n***er, okay? Do not ever say that!” Tami wasn’t really appreaciate Irene’s attempt to defend her as she reminded the latter, “You don’t say it either ’cause you Latina.”

“Is there a problem with not seeing color?”

“Yes you need to see some color to know what I’m going through in America”

