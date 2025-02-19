Tamera Mowry’s Husband, Adam Housley Voices Support for SNAP Benefit Reform ‘People Working The System’

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Trumps Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins stated Americans on food stamps may be banned from using them to buy “sugary drinks” and other junk food.

“Truly, this program has grown so large, especially in the last administration. Under [President Joe] Biden, I think [the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] grew almost 30% more than before. We really need to look at where that money is going, what it’s being spent on,” she said.

“Do we have the healthiest choices? So when a taxpayer is putting money into SNAP, are we OK with us using their tax dollars to feed really bad food and sugary drinks to children who perhaps need something more nutritious?”

Former Fox News host and husband of Tamera Mowry, Adam Housely decided to give his opinion on the matter.

“As a kid who grew up in neighborhood grocery stores since I was 5, I can’t tell you how many times I saw people come in and buy crap food for their kids with food stamps, then open the wallet and use cash for liquor, beer, wine and cigarettes.

Then there were those who would repeatedly buy a lemon or lime, get the change, walk out the door throw them away and do it again. Until they had enough change to buy cigarettes or alcohol.

As a kid it pissed me off because there are some people who could really use the help and then there are these others working the system.”

Needless to say his take did not go over with social media.

One account on X stated “Tamera is raising non white children with a bigot.”

Tamera is raising non white children with a bigot. https://t.co/waxgIqNmH1 pic.twitter.com/MR4kXJYw80 — Goddess Graveyard Punany? (@xm_muva) February 19, 2025

Another added “Tamera was rolling her neck and getting all sassy over this man.”

Tamera was rolling her neck and getting all sassy over this man. https://t.co/jLrxadpq9E pic.twitter.com/O6aC6c40gk — Zestiny’s Child (@ClassyAlways_) February 19, 2025

Check out more reaction below.

Yikes!!!! You were that acutely aware at the age of 5, what food stamps were and what people were doing with them in your upper middle class neighborhood? https://t.co/7cLEBQOvPm pic.twitter.com/v6EongBV9h — San Hud (@Golden_WizKid) February 19, 2025

This why Tia don’t talk to Tamara now https://t.co/g5uqZXShzG pic.twitter.com/S6JgV7VzJg — Marie’s daughter ? (@j0vintage) February 19, 2025

the streets are saying you’re from wine country, yet you’re speaking on “neighborhood grocery stores” as if this was a corner store in south central la or something… your “experience” isn’t adding up pic.twitter.com/3pdclBcNuN — luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) February 19, 2025

As we previously reported this isn’t the first time Housley was involved in some controversy. A few years ago Housely was under fire for racist comments made about Travyon Martin in the wake of his niece’s murder.

The Shade Room posted (and deleted) the following exchange between Adam and a commenter in which Adam admitted to saying Trayvon “brought his own death to himself” before he had all the facts.

If you recall, most of the national conversation in the aftermath of Trayvon’s death became about gun violence, protests, racism, and the systemic mistreatment of people of color.

Adam and his Fox News counterparts were adamant in their belief that race didn’t a factor in Trayvon’s death.

