Tamar Braxton’s Fiancé JR Robinson Announces the Couple Have Split [Photo]

Tamar Braxton is in the midst of a renaissance of her own. She’s preparing for a new tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of her album, Love and War, and shows have already begun selling out. She recently had some bad luck in the relationship department.

via: That Grape Juice

Braxton‘s whirlwind romance with JR Robinson has ended.

Taking to Instagram stories, Robinson issued a statement revealing that he “ended the relationship” with his fiancée.

“So many questions. So many assumptions. I want to answer all that I can with respect. Yes, Tamar and I are no longer together. I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy & being a better person.

What happened and why – that’s our private place. No, I never cheated. No, I wasn’t there when she was at her mothers place when her car was burglarized. No, I never cared about fame. Who reveals their most embarrassing moments in their life to find fame. I have always represented famous people and the truth is I was in an amazing place financially and mentally. I turned down Queens Court several times before I gave in.

Ultimately, I fell in love and it did not end how I wanted it.. So, I want to heal.

Tamar and I will always be friends and family for life. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”