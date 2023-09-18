Tamar Braxton Says Her Car Was Burglarized [Video]

Tamar Braxton is the latest victim of a burglary.

Braxton announced on IG that her car was broken into and ransacked.

This comes two years after her Calabasas home was broken into.

As TMZ notes, the singer posted 4 clips on IG Monday, which show a handful of men going through a vehicle in a covered, seemingly subterranean garage … rummaging around and removing various items as they appear to be staging a getaway in another car.

Tamar writes, “I got robbed. At home. I’m not safe anywhere. I don’t know why I keep getting violated. I had a lot in my car cause I don’t live anywhere cause I’m not safe anywhere or with anyone.”

It’s unclear when exactly this took place, but if it was on Sunday … that’s shocking, because she was at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to sing the National Anthem ahead of the Packers-Falcons game. Tamar is known to have property in the ATL area, too.