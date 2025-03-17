BY: DM Published 3 hours ago

At a live taping of TS Madison’s podcast, “Phag Tawlk,” a heated exchange unfolded between singer and television personality Tamar Braxton and co-host Craig “The Writer” Stewart. The altercation has sparked conversations about language and respect within the LGBTQIA+ community, and Braxton is at the center of the drama.

Here is a look at what went down between the two outspoken personalities.

Craig “The Writer” Stewart did not like being called “girl” by Tamar Braxton.

During the live episode of “Phag Tawlk,” which Braxton attended as an audience member, she engaged in banter with Stewart that resulted in an argument. After addressing him with terms like “girl” and “b***h,” Braxton’s comments were met with visible discomfort from Stewart. Stewart suggested that the singer was “treading in the water of disrespect” while threatening to “cross the line” himself if needed.

Advertisement

The interaction quickly gained traction on social media platforms, with many weighing in on the appropriateness of Braxton’s language. “Tamar always takes everything too far. Even if she had a point, it cannot be received because of her horrible behavior,” one X user commented. Another tweeted, “He should’ve torn her head off! I would’ve sent her out of there in literal tears! He practiced great restraint on her, and she didn’t deserve it.”

However, Braxton and Stewart’s exchange did spark some debate online. Netizens argued about the use of terms like “girl” to address men in the LGBTQIA+ community, and opinions were split. “I’m on Tamar’s side with this one,” another netizen exclaimed.

Tamar Braxton doubled down after the heated exchange.

Advertisement

The 4-minute clip ends before the conflict could be resolved, but Braxton later addressed the viral moment on “The Morning Hustle” radio show. “The name of the show is called “Phag Tawlk” so how are you mad at me because I called you girl or bitch,” Braxton exclaimed. “I wasn’t being derogatory, but that’s the lingo, and I’m a very big supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community. I didn’t think it wasn’t fitting to not say that.”

Stewart caught wind of Braxton’s remarks on “The Morning Hustle” and slammed the singer’s comments. “This is so disrespectful and shows willful ignorance,” read a post on his Instagram Story. “What exactly is a gay conversation? Just because she chooses to have limited experience with gay men, it doesn’t mean that all gay men are the same.”

Braxton and Stewart have seemingly made amends.

Braxton later took to social media to address the incident. She shared a clip from an interview with “The Morning Hustle” but appeared to be taking a different stance on the topic. “So here’s the thing. Not all Gay men want to be called “girl” or “b***h.” I’m just learning this. I talk like this EVERYDAY! That doesn’t mean that it’s OK. Shout out to @craigthewriterstewart for allowing me the grace to understand that. I appreciate the lesson,” Braxton wrote on Threads.

Advertisement

For his part, Stewart shared a photo on Instagram of him hugging the singer, revealing that they were able to resolve their issue. “I love Black people, and I decided many years ago not to use social media to celebrate or showcase Black folks fighting OR at odds,” he wrote.

Do you think Tamar Braxton went too far? Comment below!