Mo'Nique Talks Netflix Lawsuit & Tyler Perry Drama with TS Madison [Video]

TS Madison was joined by the legendary Mo’Nique who talked about the falling through of previous shows, her Netflix lawsuit, drama with Oprah and Tyler Perry.

via: The Jasmine Brand

According to the “Queen of Comedy,” Tyler Perry agreed to meet with her–under two conditions. She’d have to come without her husband, manager Sidney Hicks. She’d also have to apologize for accusing him and Oprah of “blackballing” her or being responsible for the demise of her career.

Mo’Nique explained how Tyler arrived at his ultimatum:

“Oftentimes when it comes to a black woman speaking up and speaking out, it goes unheard until she dies. Then, once she dies, then we go back and say, ‘well, she was right,’ and ‘let’s make a movie about it.’”

She continued:

“See, I can give you their names–Eartha Kitt. I can give you their names–Hazel Scott. I can give you their names–Fannie Lou Hamer. I can give you their names–Hattie McDaniel. All of those women took a stand. And all of those women left here heartbroken, unhealthy, looking at a community saying, ‘y’all know I’m right. But why won’t anybody say anything?’”

She went on:

“People ask me, ‘do you dislike or hate Oprah and Tyler and Lee [Daniels]?’ No. Let me be clear. I love those people. We love those people, my husband and I love [them]. They’re our brothers and sisters. And, as my husband always says, ‘momma, we ain’t calling nobody out.’ We’re simply calling them up to say, listen let’s make our community better by making it right, not running and hiding by what you consider is your power.”

On the season finale of @TurntOutWithTs #TurntOutWithTsMadison @moworldwide sat down with @TsMadisonatl1 for an in depth conversation about being blackballed and Tyler Perry wanting her to apologize to him and Oprah. Again WHERE THEY DO THAT AT?! pic.twitter.com/KnohsuLjdx — ? Is It On Action News? (@TsMadisonNews1) February 16, 2022

Mo’Nique said that Tyler had a change of heart after he’d received phone calls from Rev. Al Sharpton and Kevin Hart, who expressed their disapproval with his actions. He previously stated that he wasn’t interested in “revisiting” the matter.

The Precious star, who received an Oscar in 2009, claimed that filmmaker Lee Daniels once told her that she’d been “blackballed” in 2015. In the years following, she called out Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry for being “fake.” She has demanded an apology from both and maintains her stance.

Watch the full interview below, great job TS Madison.