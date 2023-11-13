Tamar Braxton Apologizes To Her Team & Say Chrisean Rock Was Not Invited To Perform During Her Concert [Video]

It was reported that Tamar Braxton brought out Chrisean Rock recently to appear at her live show as a guest performer. The story that was being told was when it was time for Chrisean to go on, she was unreachable.

As a result, showrunners had no choice but to skip over Rock’s track and move on to Braxton’s next guest. According to @theneighborhoodtalk, the Baltimore native was out front attempting to get her friend inside the venue when she missed her cue. Chrisean apparently went backstage to seek out more answers, and upon entering Tamar’s dressing room, she spoke with Wright. In the middle of the man’s explanation, the reality starlet allegedly punched him in the face several times as she was under the impression he was lying to her.

James Wright Chanel came out and confirmed that he was indeed punch.

Tamar Braxton had been silent until now, taking to Instagram Tamar says she looked at Chrisean as a little sister. The “Love & War” singer also said that she did not have an opener due to her sister Toni Braxton being a special guest.