Takeoff Suffered Gunshot Wounds to the Head and Torso, According to Coroner's Report

According to the medical examiner’s office, Takeoff suffered not one, but multiple gunshot wounds that resulted in his death.

The Harris County Medical Examiner lists Takeoff’s primary cause of death as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm.”

As previously reported, Takeoff was shot and killed following a dispute at a Houston bowling alley. In footage circulating social media, Quavo and an unnamed person can be seen arguing moments before shots rang out. It doesn’t appear Takeoff was directly involved in the dispute.

No one has been arrested and charged in connection to Takeoff’s murder, but police do have a person of interest they’re looking to identify.