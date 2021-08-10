T.I. Presents Tiny With A Maybach For Their 11th Wedding Anniversary [Video]

T.I. had a very expensive way to thank his wife, Tiny, for eleven years of marriage.

In a video that he shared on Instagram, the Atlanta rapper could be seen surprising his wife with a new Maybach. In addition to the luxury SUV, T.I. also had candles lined up beautifully to form the number 11 with red rose petals spread out all over the house.

The XScape singer, meanwhile, was heard thanking her husband over the gift. “Thank you, baby. Thank you so much,” she said before kissing T.I., who responded, “You’re welcome.”

“Feeling a lil rich this week…..,” the “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” star wrote in the caption. “Happy 11th Anniversary Mrs H.”

This arrives after T.I. was arrested following a bike incident that involved a police officer in Amsterdam. He detailed the legal issue in an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, August 3 in which he said, “So, I’m locked up now. I’m obviously not supposed to have my phone as I’m biking, and because the policeman ran into me and broke his rear view [mirror], and because I didn’t have my passport on me.”

“I don’t know, it’ll be fine,” the rapper, who was born Cliford Harris Jr., continued to recall. “But [the cop] was extremely upset. I myself, I was having a great time. Still, I’m still not upset. I’m having a phenomenal time.”

Calling it “a phenomenal time,” the “Ant-Man” star went on to say, “They arrested me, they didn’t even put me in handcuffs. They just opened the door and invited me to the backseat. I obliged.” He also said that the police officers didn’t let him post a bond. As a result, the rapper had to call someone to bail him out.

In an interview following the arrest, T.I. appeared to blame it on language barrier. “Just a slight kerfuffle, no big deal,” he told TMZ upon arriving at LAX. “Slight miscommunication — I didn’t understand his dialect because he was speaking Dutch mixed with English and I didn’t recognize he was the police.”

Further dismissing the brush with the law, the rapper added, “It was really nothing. I don’t have any details to recall, I just know that all’s well that ends well.”

Tiny definitely deserve that Maybach.