iPhone 13 Will Reportedly Include Major New Camera Features

Apple’s upcoming flagship iPhones, likely to be called the iPhone 13 line, will be able to automatically blur the backgrounds of footage as part of a new video portrait mode, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Bloomberg reports that Apple plans to lean hard on its new video and photograph features with the iPhone 13, which is expected to arrive in the coming weeks. Of particular note, the new series of phones will feature a video version of the Portrait mode feature, the ability to record video in an even higher resolution dubbed ProRes, and a system that utilizes something akin to filters to provide more freedom to capture different looks and colors.

Outside of the camera improvements, however, Apple doesn’t appear to be changing much else. The other upgrades to the new handsets have been described as “modest,” although last year’s iPhone series came with the addition of 5G and a revamped design alongside the usual camera hardware improvements. Also like the 2020 phones—which came in 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max varieties—Apple plans to keep the same 5.4 inch, 6.1 inch, and 6.7 inch screen sizes.

The phones will come with the latest edition of Apple’s proprietary A15 chip, providing performance improvements, and further reductions to the size of the notch. Smoother scrolling could also be on the table, as the new screens could reportedly boast faster refresh rates.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to hear about the next iPhone models, as the company typically reveals its new smart phone products each September.

Other new Apple products thought to be on the way include new Apple Silicon-powered MacBook Pros, Apple Watches, AirPods, and iPads.