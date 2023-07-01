T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Determined to Have it All' With Relationship and Career Comeback After 'GMA' Fall

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have settled into a low-key phase of their relationship seven months after the public learned of their off-screen connection.

via: Radar Online

A few weeks ago, the TV outcasts got tongues wagging when they reportedly appeared “tense” during an afternoon walk. But sources say the GMA goners are still totally “in step.”

“They’re very happy and taking about when and where to marry,” tattled a tipster.

After their shocking affair was exposed, they were fired by ABC execs in January. Meanwhile, Amy, 50, divorced her Melrose Place actor husband, Andrew Shue, and T.J., 45, filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig.

“They’ll be free to walk down the aisle this summer, and that’s what they plan on doing,” revealed the source.

Insiders said the relentless criticism the disgraced duo endured only strengthened their bond. As RadarOnline.com reported, the two remain determined to jump-start their careers and have reportedly had meetings with a slew of networks, including CBS Media Ventures, CNN, FOX Entertainment, and others, about launching a syndicated program similar to the married morning show lovers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

“They want to prove the haters wrong,” said the source. We’re told that T.J. and Amy’s show pitch is about their chemistry as they hope their highly publicized relationship will bring in curious viewers.

The pair grabbed attention earlier this year when Daily Mail published photos exposing their secret romance before the world knew their marriages were over.

T.J. and Amy lost their jobs at ABC after an internal investigation discovered they had violated company policy, specifically the morality clause, by not disclosing their forbidden romance. Despite losing their GMA3 hosting gigs, the lovers negotiated a big payout with the network.

While their career comebacks are still a work in progress, their relationship is full-steam ahead as T.J. was caught purchasing a promise ring ahead of Amy’s fiftieth birthday.