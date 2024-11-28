T.D. Jakes Gives Update on Health, Says He Didn’t Suffer Stroke [Video]

BY: Walker Published 14 hours ago

Bishop T.D. Jakes is heading home from the hospital and thanking everyone who prayed for his recovery.

Bishop Jakes experienced a health scare during his sermon on Sunday, November 24. This unexpected medical emergency, which occurred mid-sermon, led to a swift reaction from both the congregation and the online community, resulting in a considerable outpouring of support and prayers for the 67-year-old leader.

Jakes, known for his compelling sermons and motivational speeches, was addressing the joys of preaching and quoting Psalm 19:14 when he abruptly fell silent and began shaking involuntarily in his seat. The livestream video capturing this moment showed immediate concern from church attendees, who rushed to his aid as a voice off-camera urged both the in-person and online audience to start praying for him.

“During today’s service, Bishop TD Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message,” read a statement from Jakes’ team on social media later that day. The update also assured the public that the pastor is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The statement expressed gratitude for the community’s outpouring of love, prayers and support.

Despite these reassurances, speculation about the nature of Jakes’ health incident quickly spread online, with many users suggesting it could have been a stroke. However, his team has not confirmed any specific details about the incident.

This event has not only concerned Jakes’ health but also brought attention to other ongoing issues involving the pastor. A federal lawsuit filed earlier this year mentioned Jakes in connection with music mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, alleging that the pastor played a role in mitigating fallout from abuse and sex trafficking allegations against Combs. Though Jakes has denied any involvement, this resurfaced controversy added another layer of complexity to the unfolding situation.

Founded by Jakes in 1996, The Potter’s House is a non-denominational, multicultural church with over 30,000 members. The church is known for its mission to support diverse communities, including the down-and-out and the homeless, through various ministries.

As the community continues to rally around him, Bishop T.D. Jakes remains a significant figure-both in the religious world and beyond-with his influence stretching across humanitarian efforts, bestselling books and even filmmaking.

The entire Potter’s House family continues to thank the public for their understanding and prayers, hoping for Bishop Jakes’ speedy recovery and return to the pulpit.

via: AceShowbiz

