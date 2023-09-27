SZA’s ‘SOS’ Reaches New Milestone On Billboard R&B Albums Chart

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter SZA continues to make music history with her critically acclaimed second album, “SOS.”

According to Rated R&B, SOS is the longest-running No. 1 album in Billboard R&B Album chart history, with 41 weeks at No. 1. It breaks the record of 40 weeks established in 2020 by The Weeknd with After Hours.

This is not the first landmark achievement accomplished by the New Jersey musician with the fan-favorite project. SOS has a handful of accolades, including debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, where it remained for seven consecutive weeks.

“SZA is a force,” detailed her manager and Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson in February as the singer was named Billboard’s “Woman Of The Year.”

“To go seven consecutive weeks at No. 1 is legendary. She’s a true generational artist, a cultural reset, if you will. For her album SOS to blend so many different genres together in a cohesive frame shows her genius and versatility. Then you have the voice, the words, the pain, the growth, the relapsing, the delivery, the stories, etc. … a true masterpiece.”

The SOS excitement carries on as the 33-year-old detailed a pending deluxe edition. According to Billboard, earlier this month, SZA confirmed details of a second edition as she performed unreleased songs.

“So the deluxe is like a whole ‘nother album, and it’s called Lana. It’s seven to 10 songs, and it’ll be out this fall,” explained the TDE singer-songwriter.