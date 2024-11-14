Home > NEWS

SZA Regrets Getting BBL but Is Happy With Results, ‘I Love My Butt’

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

SZA just celebrated her 35th birthday and grew into a moment of clarity.

The singer who appears on the cover of December’s British Vogue, sounded off about the BBL — or Brazilian butt lift — to the outlet, saying, “It just wasn’t super necessary.”

“I have other s— that I need to work on about myself,” SZA (whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe) said. “I need to get my f—— mental health together … Not to say you can’t do those things simultaneously, just, for me, I realize wherever you go, there you’ll be. “

Still, she said she’s not ruling out any further procedures: “I’ll do a whole bunch more s— just like it if I want to before I’m f—— dead because this body is temporary.”

SZA, who appears in the upcoming buddy comedy One of Them Days, has never shied away from discussing cosmetic surgery, touching on the procedures in the lyrics to her sophomore LP, S.O.S.

“So classic, that a– so fat, it look natural, it’s not,” she sang in the 2022 album’s title track. And in the song “Conceited,” she sings, “I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it / I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it.”

However, the “Saturn” singer told British Vogue that the recovery from the process was tough, noting to the outlet, “I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid. But who gives a f—? You got a BBL, you realize you didn’t need the s—. It doesn’t matter.”

But in hindsight, SZA shared, “I love my butt. Don’t get me wrong. My booty look nice. And I’m grateful that it looks pretty much … I don’t know, sometimes natural, but I don’t even care. It’s something that I wanted.”

“I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it,” she further noted.

via: People

