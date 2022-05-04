SZA Deletes TikTok Account For Mental Health Awareness Month As It's 'Demonic' [Photos]

SZA is fed up with invasive fans who only expect her to release music and not live her life.

via: AceShowbiz

SZA has decided to quit negativity. To commemorate the Mental Health Awareness Month, the “Good Day” hitmaker announced that she took down her TikTok account as it’s “demonic.”

Making use of Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 4, the R&B artist wrote, “I deleted my Tiktok for mental health awareness month.” She went on to say, “I encourage everyone to delete anything anyone and everything that doesn’t serve you. Bless.”

In a separate Story, SZA, whose real name is Solana Imani Rowe, shared a screenshot of messages she received from someone else. “Get off the internet,” read the text, “The internet is demonic.”

When I said I BE SO SICK OF U NIGGAS YALL CONTRADICTING . I was talking to everyone. Not men . For the record . I hate u was a universal emotion. Take care . — SZA (@sza) May 4, 2022

Fans have been impatient for a new SZA album. Her debut full-length “Ctrl” was released in 2017. Despite several singles and appearances on other artists’ projects, many fans apparently will not be satisfied until she drops her next record.

Aside from taking down her TikTok account for Mental Health Awareness month, SZA is partnering with comfy footwear brand Crocs on a limited-edition collection. Proceeds from the sales will go to mental health awareness organizations such as the Sad Girls Club and the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, and National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) which provide mental health support to diverse communities and individuals in need.