SZA Brings Out Ice Spice At New York Show & Announces 'Lana' Deluxe Album [Video]

SZA added a little spice to her NYC concert Friday night.

via: HipHopDX

On Friday (September 8), the New Jersey native hosted a free album celebration show for SOS at the Navy Yard in Brooklyn, New York City.

Saweetie and Ice Spice were among those in attendance, with the TDE vocalist even bringing out the latter to join her on stage. Though the two didn’t perform together, they shared a moment side by side out of love for one another.

SZA also announced that the extended edition of her latest LP is around the corner, saying: “The deluxe is a whole ’nother album. It’s called Lana. It’s seven to 10 songs and it’ll be out this fall.”

SOS is a lengthy album as it is with a total of 23 songs. As per SZA’s most recent update, the tracklist will now add up to and maybe even exceed 30 cuts.

To create a buzz around the upcoming release, the 33-year-old star even performed some unreleased joints called “Saturn” and “Boy From South Detroit.” Though it isn’t clear if these songs will be on the deluxe drop, it is fair to assume that they will be considering their proximity to the announcement.