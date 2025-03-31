Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell’s Latest Outing Fuels Romance Rumors After Jonathan Davino Split

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Sydney Sweeney reunited with her Anyone but You costar Glen Powell as rumors that she split from her fiancé Jonathan Davino continue to swirl.

According to photos shared by celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi on Sunday, the pair were seen dining with friends at Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex over the weekend.

Sweeney and Powell appeared relaxed as they chatted and enjoyed a casual meal. Powell sported a polo shirt and was spotted sipping cocktails, while Sweeney wore a black long-sleeved top with her blonde hair styled in soft waves.

Sources told the blog that Sweeney flew into Texas to attend Powell’s sister’s wedding and had also joined his family for brunch, though Powell was not present at that particular outing.

After the photos surfaced, social media had a field day. One X user wrote, “Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney wasted no time.”

“The fact that ‘Anyone But You’ started with Bea being broken up with her boyfriend and meeting Ben at her sister’s wedding, oh, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are about to give us the REAL movie,” another expressed.

A source later clarified to TMZ that while Sweeney did attend the wedding festivities, she was not there as Powell’s date. The insider explained that she and her best friend had RSVP’d to the wedding months before her split from Davino.

The “Immaculate” actress is reportedly “very good friends with the Powell family” and has been especially close with Powell’s sister “for a long time.”

Neither Sweeney nor Powell have commented on the latest sightings.

Sweeney and Davino have reportedly called off their wedding, though they have not officially broken up, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly.

“Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split,” the insider shared. “Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.”

The couple, who were originally planning to marry this spring, have decided to pause all plans indefinitely. “The wedding is not happening, and they aren’t having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress,” the source explained.

The primary strain appears to stem from Sweeney’s skyrocketing career, which has significantly limited her downtime.

The actress has quickly become one of Hollywood’s busiest stars following her breakout role as Cassie Howard in HBO’s “Euphoria.” Since then, she’s racked up a string of major credits, including “The White Lotus,” “Anyone But You,” and “Immaculate,” with upcoming roles in the “Euphoria” third season and the remake of Jane Fonda’s iconic “Barbarella.”

“A lot of their issues stem from Sydney being extremely busy with work commitments,” the source said. “She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together.”

Promotional cycles also appear to have been a pressure point in the relationship.

“Things are also always tense between them when she is promoting a movie because she has to give her full attention to the project, and people always speculate about their relationship and Sydney being close to her costars,” the insider added. “It’s a tough dynamic for Jonathan.”

The couple, who began dating in 2018, have faced breakup rumors in the past, most notably during Sweeney’s high-profile press tour for “Anyone But You,” in which her chemistry with co-star Glen Powell became a major talking point.

Though Sweeney publicly denied rumors of a romantic connection and Powell later admitted to playing into the buzz for promotional purposes, the media attention reportedly didn’t help matters behind the scenes.

Now, with their wedding officially on pause and no current plans to revisit it, it remains to be seen whether Sweeney and Davino can overcome the pressures of fame, distance, and demanding schedules, or if they’re on a slow path toward a permanent split.

