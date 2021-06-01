Swizz Beatz Clarifies Justin Timberlake ‘Verzuz’ Comments, Says He 'Don’t Got No Problem With JT’ [Video]

Swizz Beatz threw some unprompted shade at Justin Timberlake during his Verzuz rematch with Timbaland over the weekend.

Now, Swizz is explaining exactly what he meant.

via Complex:

During Sunday’s battle, Timbaland reached into his Timberlake well and hit Swizz with a few timeless records. This moved Swizz to claim that JT profits off of Black culture and should participate in a Verzuz battle.

“Until Justin let the world know that he—” Swizz said. “Justin gotta come out, he’s coming out. … He gotta admit that he loves the Black culture and he gotta be on this stage. You took from the Black culture, you give to the Black culture. Come to Verzuz and be a part of the Black culture.”

In the aftermath, Swizz and Timb hopped on Instagram Live together. During their conversation, Timb told Swizz that he went “too hard” on Timberlake. Swizz responded by claiming that the comments were just part of his gamesmanship.

“Look, man, I had to go hard. Did you hear how them songs were sounding on that stage? You and JT, it was like JT was in the building. I was like, man!” he said. “[I] don’t got no problem with JT. … Shout out to JT, we can’t wait to get you on stage having fun, ’cause you deserve it too.”

It sounds a little bit like a backtrack, but listen to Swizz’s explanation for yourself below.

