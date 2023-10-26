Suzanne Somers' Official Cause of Death Revealed

Suzanne Somers’ cause of death has been revealed.

via People:

The Three’s Company actress died at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 after her breast cancer spread throughout her body, according to a death certificate obtained by The Blast.

The document reportedly named “breast cancer with metastasis to the brain” as her immediate cause of death with a biopsy confirming the discovery.

Though no autopsy was performed, the certificate also reportedly listed hypertension, or high blood pressure, and hydrocephalus as additional underlying conditions that led to her death.

Per the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, hydrocephalus is a condition where “excess cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) builds up within the fluid-containing cavities or ventricles of the brain” and causes “harmful pressures on the tissues of the brain.” Somers’ death certificate indicated that the actress suffered from hydrocephalus for over a year.

Three days after Somers’ death, she was buried at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City during a ceremony handled by a funeral home in Palm Springs, California, The Blast reported, citing the death certificate.

PEOPLE has reached out to Riverside County officials for confirmation.

Earlier this month, Somers’ publicist R. Couri Hay confirmed her death to PEOPLE. She was 76.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” Hay wrote in a statement to PEOPLE shared on behalf of the actress’ family.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” the statement continued. “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

RIP.