Sutton Stracke Is 'Trying to Pick Up the Pieces' After 'RHOBH' Cast Trip to Aspen: 'Still Unpacking'

Sutton Stracke is back in Los Angeles after ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ last cast trip of the season — and she says that she and her costars are “still unpacking… in more ways than one.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that the drama unfolded when Lisa Rinnastepped in to defend Erika Girardi from the rest of the women, who were “piling up” on her. Although the pair left Aspen early, production “was never halted” during the vacation as they filmed season 12.

“I think we’re all still trying to pick up the pieces and figure it all out. Truly, I do,” Stracke explained.

She also commented on where she and Girardi, 50, stand after reports that they are feuding. “You never know, you never know,” Stracke said.

Stracke’s issues with Girardi stem from the Pretty Mess artist’s ongoing legal and financial problems, a source told PEOPLE (Girardi’s estranged husband Tom is currently the focus of a bankruptcy investigation, and she has been accused of conspiring with him to hide assets).

“This season is boggling my own mind, so when that happens, when I get confused, when I have to go home and think about things, then we’re in trouble,” Stracke mused.

She added that although she usually likes “to keep the peace” during Super Bowl Sunday, she’s taking a break for 2022’s big game. “Look, these girls have got me tired, so I’m not actually cooking this year,” the Bravo star shared.

“At the end of the day, I think all of us try to connect with one another,” she continued. “We all have our strifes and we try to figure it out. I mean, I hope that’s what we all do. Look, I went to an all-girls school, so I’m always like, ‘Come on, girls. Let’s get it together.’ “

The cast wrapped production on Season 12 over the weekend — so it’ll be interesting to see where all the ladies ended up.