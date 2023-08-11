Sutton Stracke Shades Erika Jayne’s Claim She Lost Weight from Menopause, Not Ozempic

Sutton Stracke isn’t convinced that her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Erika Jayne’s weight loss transformation is because of menopause.

“I’ve been through the menopause, but I still don’t look like that. But OK,” the 51-year-old told Us Weekly on Thursday, visibly rolling her eyes.

Stracke did, however, go on to praise her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star’s slimdown.

“Good lord,” the party planner gushed. “I need to do whatever she’s doing.”

Stracke’s shade came one week after Jayne, 52, alleged to “Watch What Happens Live” viewers that she shed pounds “hormonally,” not “Ozempic-ally.”

When host Andy Cohen said that the “Pretty Mess” singer looked like “a whisper” of herself,” Jayne claimed she “took it all down” while “going through menopause.”

She doubled down when fellow guest Jackie Hoffman questioned anyone actually “los[ing] weight in menopause.”

Jayne replied, “I went to the doctor and I said get it off me.”

She was quick to note that she didn’t want her comments to “trigger” anyone watching, explaining, “We have this conversation in Beverly Hills and we have a cast member with an eating disorder, [Crystal Kung Minkoff].”