RuPaul's Drag Race Star Pearl Responds to Blackface Controversy After Dressing as Character with Darkened Skin [Photos]

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Pearl is apologizing after a look she deemed “’90s Britney-esque” took a ton of heat after many believed it to be blackface.

After initially addressing the blackface controversy in an expiring Instagram Story, Pearl followed up her original comment with a lengthier statement on the social media site.

“It was not my intention to do blackface, i thought the concept of the character would be clear to anyone who saw it, which was ignorant on my part, for which i am sorry,” she wrote. “Just to be clear, every aspect of the character was inspired by caucasian people, there was no black-influence going on in my mind during the time of conception. but now i see the people that inspired the character are/have been problematic, and by dressing up and parodying as them, i to am contributing to the issue in its own way, something i hadn’t thought of and don’t want to contribute to.”

Pearl also called the experience an “opportunity to grow from the experience and expand” herself creatively, and called the ordeal a “positive and safe space to learn and grow.”

Pearl posted, then deleted, a series of photos to Instagram this week showing off the new look — which featured bleached-blonde hair, a water cup, pink tracksuit and very tanned skin.

Fans jumped on her almost immediately, calling the look tone-deaf and comparing it to blackface.

Fellow Drag Race alums The Vixen and Silky Nutmeg Ganache also addressed Pearl’s photo.

White people paint their skin the shade of people who have to defend their skin shade and their surprised they have to defend their choice ? — The Vixen (@TheVixensworld) August 10, 2023

RuPaul should’ve just talked to her off camera cause now she mocking RuPaul in her younger years. pic.twitter.com/Eje0YSsCxS — Silky “Cancel Student Loans” Ganache (@SilkyGanache) August 10, 2023