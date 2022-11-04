Sutton Stracke: Lisa Rinna’s Behavior Makes Entire 'RHOBH' Cast 'Look Bad'

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ is over for the season, but the cast is still dealing with the fallout.

In a recent interview, Sutton Stracke weighed in on fellow ‘housewife’ Lisa Rinna’s behavior.

via Page Six:

“I just wish that it would stop. I don’t think it’s doing anybody any justice,” Stracke, 51, said of Rinna’s polarizing antics on this week’s episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

“I think it’s only hurting everybody, and I think it makes us all look bad,” she added, reiterating her plea: “Just make it stop.”

Rinna, 59, has been at the forefront of major drama throughout “RHOBH” Season 12, which wrapped last month after a contentious three-part reunion.

Most notably, the Rinna Beauty founder accused Kathy Hilton — Stracke’s good pal and a “friend of” the cast — of having a “psychotic break” in Aspen, Colo., where the socialite allegedly made disparaging remarks about her younger half-sister, Kyle Richards, and more co-stars.

Hilton, 63, vehemently denied Rinna’s claims and shot back at her during the reunion, saying, “You’re the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it.”

Meanwhile, Rinna — who was booed by fans at BravoCon 2022 in October — has embraced the label and seems to be fully leaning into her reality TV villain era.

“I don’t like what [her behavior has] done,” Stracke told us of Rinna. “It’s unfair, and it’s disgusting.”

The Sutton boutique owner noted that she was particularly perturbed by Rinna’s decision to repost an offensive meme about Kathy’s daughter Paris Hilton’s experience at the Provo Canyon School.

The “Stars Are Blind” singer, 41 — who attended the Utah boarding school for troubled teens in the ‘90s — has claimed she was given cervical exams in the middle of the night and was “verbally, mentally, and physically abused on a daily basis” at the institution.

The meme Rinna shared suggested that Kathy was responsible for Paris’ trauma.

“What happened to Paris was disgusting,” Stracke asserted. “And to repost that was wrong.”

The Georgia native — who secured a diamond on “RHOBH” in 2021 — is ready to put the chaos of Season 12 behind her.

Currently, she’s focused on her new sustainable line of pajamas made with recycled Japanese cashmere and organic fabrics and produced locally in Los Angeles.

“I’ve always been a pajama girl. When I had children, I started wearing pajamas even more,” said the mom of three, who shares daughter Porter and sons Philip and James with ex-husband Christian Stracke.

“It was easy for me to put a jacket over and drive them to school. Then the pandemic hit, and everybody was wearing pajamas, and I was like, ‘I’ve got 8 million pairs of pajamas. I don’t know what y’all have been doing all these years,’” she continued of her “chic and sophisticated” PJ collection.

