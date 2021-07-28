Suspect Arrested in Calif. Movie Theater Shooting of College Student and TikTok Star

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a college student and seriously injured a 19-year-old TikTok star at a California movie theater on Monday.

via People:

Joseph Jimenez, 20, has been booked on suspicion of murder in the death of Rylee Goodrich, 18, and attempted murder in the shooting of Anthony Barajas, the Corona Police Department wrote on Facebook. He was also booked on suspicion of robbery.

He has not yet been formally charged, authorities say.

Police said detectives served a search warrant at Jimenez’s home in El Cerrito on July 27 and found a firearm that matched the caliber of the weapon used in the killing, and also found other evidence related to the crime.

Police said witness statements led them to Jimenez.

“Based on statements obtained, there is no known motive and it appears to be an unprovoked attack,” police said in the statement.

It was not immediately clear if Jimenez has retained an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Goodrich, a college student, and Barajas, a social media influencer with close to one million followers on TikTok, were shot as they watched The Forever Purge at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings in Corona.

They had gone to the 9:35 p.m. showing of the movie together.

Authorities responded to the scene around 11:45 p.m after reports of an “unknown problem,” the Corona Police Department wrote on Facebook.

When they arrived, they found Barajas and Goodrich had both sustained gunshot wounds. Barajas was transported to the hospital, where he remains on life support.

Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

In the plot for The Forever Purge, the fifth installment of the film franchise murder and mayhem are legal for one day a year.

Movie theater staff discovered the victims when they entered the theater at the end of the film to clean, Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis told KTLA.

Barajas is known on TikTok as itsanthonymichael.

A few things about this story that stood out to us — according to another report, there were six tickets sold for the showing. None of the other movie attendees reportedly heard or saw the shooting take place. It definitely doesn’t sound like a random hit.